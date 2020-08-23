Private Schools and CWA seeks isolation ward in schools

By Rizwan Arif

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Jharkhand unit of Private Schools and Children Welfare Association (PSCWA) held a virtual meeting on Sunday and finalised a proposal regarding reopening of schools.

The proposal will be presented before the state government in next two days. PSCWA’s national president Syed Shamael Ahmad, PSCWA Jharkhand’s president Alok Dubey and president of all districts were present in the meeting. Setting up isolation wards in schools was a key point discussed at the meeting.

“Seeing the spread of COVID-19 infections, this can’t be ruled out that students won’t be affected despite full precautions. In such situation, if any student is seen bearing mild or severe symptoms, he or she should immediately be put into isolation. This will be possible only when schools have isolation wards,” said PSCWA, Jharkhand president Alok Dubey.

All the members said there’s a diminishing psychological effect on students due to long detachment from real classes. This is crucial as it would affect children’s learning process in long term. The government’s attention should be brought to this immediately.

“Long detachment from classes is causing adverse effects on students. Gradually, their learning process is becoming slow. Competitive tendency is diminishing. This will cause harm to a greater extent. This worries us a lot. We’ll bring this to the government’s notice so that right steps could be taken,” added Alok Dubey.

Other important points discussed included a suggestion on opening of senior classes which have their board exams soon. Class IX, X and XII are among such classes. According to PSCWA, schools should be opened on alternate days on arrangements basis with respect to roll numbers.

