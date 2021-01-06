Priyanka attacks UP government over ‘inaction’ in Badaun gang-rape

New Delhi/ Jan 6 : The Congress has attacked the Uttar Pradesh government after a 50-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district. As per reports, the crime was committed when the woman had gone to a temple to offer prayers.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi said on Twitter: “In Hathras the government machinery did not listen to the victims, saved officers and suppressed voices… in Badaun the Station Incharge of the police did not listen to the victim’s plea, did not visit the crime scene. There is something wrong in the UP government’s intentions on women’s security”.

The family of the deceased has also alleged police apathy for delay caused in filing the FIR. The Congress is raising the issue as the case has similarities to the Hathras Incident .

Randeep Surjewala said: “When will the Adiyanath government wake up? When will these heinous crimes end?”

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has also written to Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh seeking immediate intervention in the matter.

“The Commission is deeply perturbed by the reported incident and the alleged police apathy,” the commission said in a statement.

A NCW member will also be meeting the victim’s family and the officials probing the incident.

“The Commission has also sought a detailed action taken report in the matter from the police. A copy of the letter has also been sent to Superintendent of Police, Badaun,” the NCW statement added.

