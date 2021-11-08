Priyanka Chopra is in Dubai and here’s what she’s up to

Abu Dhabi: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the latest celebrity to visit Dubai ever since the United Arab Emirates (UAE) lifted its travel restrictions from India.

Taking to social media, Priyanka Chopra posted a short video clip to announce her arrival.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “So happy to be back @dubai @bulgari,” posted the 39-year-old with a view of the city skyline and Burj Khalifa, while adding: “You and I don’t say goodbye. All we need is one night in Dubai.”

A day later, the actress and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, hosted a Diwali party at their home.

Prior to Priyanka Chopra, Indian actress Deepika Padukone was in Dubai Mall at a clothing store where she interacted with fans. Earlier, she was also spotted dining at Namos, the Greek restaurant at Four Seasons Hotel Dubai.

Actor Vicky Kaushal was spotted driving a Rolls-Royce with its top down in the Abu Dhabi desert.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan was also spotted at the world’s tallest building as he posted a video from the viewing deck of Burj Khalifa.

Choreographer and director Farah Khan was also in Dubai last week to receive her UAE golden visa.