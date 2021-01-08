Priyanka Chopra lands in trouble for violating Covid norms in London

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently landed in trouble for flouting the norms of ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in London. Reportedly, she visited a salon along with her mother Madhu Chopra, amidst the lockdown.

For the unversed, the entire United Kingdom is currently under lockdown to curb the spread of cases of new variant of novel coronavirus which is known to be far more contagious. As part of this, all ‘personal care services’ including salons and spas are ordered to remain shut until mid-February.

In the midst of all this, Priyanka Chopra, her mom Madhu Chopra, and their dog were spotted arriving at a plush salon on Wednesday. Citizens alerted the police. They reportedly reached the salon to give a verbal reminder to the salon owner for complying with the present regulations.

However, they didn’t issue any penalty notice. That is because, Priyanka Chopra have reportedly issues the documents stating that the hair coloring session was done for her film.

Priyanka Chopra is currently stranded in London along with her husband Nick Jonas due to the lockdown. She was in the city to shoot for her upcoming film, Text For You which is being directed by Jim Strouse.

Text For You is about a young woman, reeling from the death of her fiancé in a car accident, who continues to send romantic messages to his old phone number even after two years. When his number is reassigned, she develops a bond with the new owner.