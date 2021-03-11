Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to announce Oscar nominations, details inside

London: Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took to Instagram to share that they will be announcing the Oscar nominations on March 15. The two posted a video on Instagram to share the information. The nominations will be announced via global live screening.

In the video, Priyanka says: “Tell me we’re annoucing the Oscar nominations without telling me we’re announcing the Oscar nominations.”

Nick joins in, and says: “Um, you sort of just told everyone already that we’re announcing the Oscar nominations.”



She appears to be confused, but then says: “Well, that is good enough, we are announcing the Oscar nominations! Catch us live!”



Priyanka also wonders if she could announce the academic awards nominations on her own, without Nick. She captioned the video saying: “Hey @theacademy, any chance I can announce the Oscar nominations solo? Just kidding, love you @nickjonas! We are so excited to be announcing the #OscarNoms on Monday, March 15th at 5.19 am PDT! Watch it live on youtube.com/Oscars.”

The duo will announce the Academy Awards nominations in all 23 categories in a two-part live presentation on March 15, which is a Monday. The nominations will be announced through a live global stream on the Academy’s official website – Oscars.com and Oscars.org and also on the Academy’s digital platforms – Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Oscar Awards 2021

93rd Academy Awards are taking place after a long delay due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Generally, the awards are scheduled for early February. However, this time, it will be held on April 26.



The Academy Awards official Twitter handle also shared the news.



“Who’s excited for #OscarNoms? Join @priyankachopra and @nickjonas here on Monday at 5.19am PDT,” the Academy posted.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has been in London for some time now and her mother has been with her. She is currently shooting for the action-packed spy series Citadel which stars Game of Thrones star Richard Madden. The actress has also finished shooting for Text for You.

(With inputs from IANS)



