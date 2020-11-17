Priyanka Chopra pitches in to create inclusive fashion world

Los Angeles, Nov 17 : Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has become Ambassador for Positive Change at the British Fashion Council (BFC), and says she will be working towards inclusiveness in the fashion world.

“I am honoured to be the British Fashion Council’s Ambassador for Positive Change while I’m living and working in London over the next year. We’ll have some really exciting initiatives to share soon, and I look forward to bringing you on this journey with me,” Priyanka tweeted.

In her new position, the actress will support the BFC’s efforts to use fashion as an inclusive and creative platform to inspire future generations.

“Fashion is so intertwined with pop culture, and so many people turn to fashion as a form of self-expression,” Priyanka said in an interview to British Vogue.

“Because of this, the need for inclusivity and normalising our differences – the things that make us all unique – is paramount. Let’s continue to create seats at the table for those who are underrepresented, so the table actually reflects the world we live in,” she added.

First up, Priyanka will be working on The Fashion Awards 2020.

“This year, the awards will be fully digital and celebrate those who have led change within the fashion industry. It’s been a challenging time for everyone and I think having a moment to recognise all the people and organisations who played a significant role in moving the environmental and social agenda forward is extremely important,” she explained.

Priyanka will next be seen in the film adaptation of The White Tiger, which she has also executive produced, and the Robert Rodriguez directorial We Can Be Heroes, . She is currently developing an untitled comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, and also working on Russo Brothers’ “Citadel” and “The Matrix 4”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.