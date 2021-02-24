Priyanka Chopra’s bizarre look sparks hilarious meme fest, don’t miss the best one!

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently wore an orb dress by Halpern Studio recently, which started a meme fest on the Internet and the actress is having a good laugh on herself.

Priyanka has been posting a string of memes on Instagram stories all through Wednesday, featuring her in a quirky ball-shaped costume.

A user compared Priyanka’s look as a new pokemon named Priyankemon, while another imagined her as a ball that Virat Kohli was about to catch during cricketing action. Others fashioned blow horns, hot air balloons and parachutes out of Priyanka in her bloated costume. Users turned her into a green firecracker and a puffer fish.

One meme read: “When mom says ‘boriya bistar samet aur nikal jaa yahan se’ (when mom says, ‘pack your bag and get out of here’).”

Just in: Priyanka Chopra spotted participating in Takeshi's Castle new Episode pic.twitter.com/eXOjALm6OP — Nishant Sharma🃏 (@srcsmic_enginer) February 23, 2021

The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actress thanked fans for making her day.

She wrote on Instagram stories: “Too funny… Thanks for making my day guys.”

The costume is one of many that Priyanka wore during a video call with the internet sensation dog, Tika.