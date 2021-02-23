Priyanka Gandhi assures justice to rape victim

Mathura (UP), Feb 23 : A rape victim from Rajasthan sought justice from Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during her kisan rally here on Tuesday.

Priyanka stopped her speech midway and came down from the dais to meet the woman. She took the papers from the victim and assured her of all help in bringing the accused to book.

The incident took place on April 26 last year and none of the accused have yet been arrested.

Later, Priyanka visited the famous Bankey Bihari temple and offered her prayers.

