Priyanka Gandhi demands CBI probe in Vikas Dubey case

New Delhi: After the arrest of Vikas Dubey in Ujjain, the Congress has upped its ante on the Yogi Government, party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday demanded a CBI inquiry into the whole case.

Priyanka Gandhi said in order to reveal the nexus between the criminal and the higher-ups, an inquiry by the CBI was necessary.

In her tweets in Hindi Priyanka said, “After the heinous murders in Kanpur, the promptness with which the Uttar government should have acted, proved to be a total failure.”

“Despite the alert, he reached Ujjain which shows the laxity in the security apparatus and also hints at the connivance.

She further tweeted, “The ‘no action’ on a three-month-old letter and the name of Vikas not being in the list of notorious criminals suggests that the connections are far-reaching.

“The UP government should conduct a CBI inquiry into the matter and reveal all the facts and the protection-connections.”

According to the police, Vikas Dubey reached the temple at Ujjain around 8 a.m. and then informed the security men about his identity and asked them to inform the police.

Dubey has been on the run for almost a week, ever since the ambush and killing of eight police personnel in Kanpur. As police searched for him in Haryana, Delhi, a close watch was kept on the Indo-Nepal border.

A photograph that has gone viral, shows Dubey sitting comfortably on a sofa inside the temple complex.

Uttar Pradesh Police officially confirmed the arrest of Vikas Dubey. Madhya Pradesh Home minister Narottam Mishra tried to take the credit for the gangster’s arrest. Speaking to the media minutes after Dubey was whisked away to an unidentified location for medical examination and questioning, Mishra said: “Hamari police kisi ko nahin chhodti hai. Hamare jaanbaaz police jawanon ne usey dhar dabocha (Our police never lets any criminal go scott free. They have nabbed him).”

Source: IANS