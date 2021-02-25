Priyanka holds meet on UP Assembly poll preparations

New Delhi, Feb 25 : Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is spearheading the farmers’ agitation in Uttar Pradesh, met the members of the manifesto committee of the UP Congress in New Delhi on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid, Vivek Bansal ,in-charge of Haryana Congress, party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, Dheeraj Gurjar and Zubair Ahmed, both secretaries attached to Priyanka Gandhi.

The manifesto committee will visit the state and take feedback from the public before preparing the final document that will be called public manifesto. Priyanka Gandhi also met the members of the outreach committee.

The Congress leader is planning to visit Varanasi on February 27 on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti.

On Tuesday, Priyanka Gandhi had addressed a ‘kisan panchayat’ in Mathura where she said the holy land is known to break the arrogance of people.

