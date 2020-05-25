Priyanka raps Yogi on migrants testing positive remark

NEW DELHI: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, here on Monday, took a jibe at UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his statement that people returning to the state from other states were raising the number of coronavirus cases and asked him to share the testing and infection data with full transparency.

“Heard the UP Chief Minister’s statement. According to him, 75 per cent of returnees from Maharashtra, 50 per cent from Delhi and 25 per cent from other states have tested COVID-19 positive. According to the state government figures, around 25 lakh people have returned to UP,” Priyanka said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

Questioning the Chief Minister, Priyanka said did he mean there were more than 10 lakh people affected by COVID-19 in the state. The state government statistics say total number of COVID-19 affected persons in UP is 6,228. “What’s the basis of statistics of infection reported by him? Where did this percentage of returned migrants come from,” she remarked.

If there was some truth in the Chief Minister’s statement then the state government should share the testing and infection data with the public, she said and added, it should also tell us about the preparation to control the infection.

The migrant workers have been returning from the Shramik special trains since May 1. UP has received the maximum number of Shramik special trains, ferrying stranded workers, students, tourists and pilgrims.

Thousands of people have also returned to the state either on foot or through other modes of travel, like trucks, buses, bicycle and auto-rickshaws.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, UP has recorded 6,268 COVID-19 cases. Of this, 161 people have died and 3,538 recovered.

Source: IANS

