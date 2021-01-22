Priyanka shares a secret about her late night talk show appearances

By IANS|   Published: 22nd January 2021 5:29 pm IST
Los Angeles, Jan 22 : Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Friday revealed her secret to doing late night talk show appearances in the US while living in London and it is every bit hilarious.

Priyanka posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen sleeping on two chairs, dressed in an olive green blouse paired with blue joggers. She completed her look with a chunky gold neck piece.

“What’s my secret to doing late night talk show appearances in the US while living in London you ask? #NapsOnNapsOnNaps. Top half Zoom styling by @luxurylaw,” she wrote as the caption.

Earlier, Priyanka shared a make-up tutorial on the photo-sharing website.

“DIY Zoom Glam Tutorial. I may not have the most extravagant at-home glam routine, but it has worked out for me this far!” she wrote.

Priyanka has recently wrapped up shooting of her upcoming Hollywood romantic movie, “Text For You”. The actress has been staying in London for the past few months for the shoot.

Her new film “The White Tiger” drops digitally this weekend.

