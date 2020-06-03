Priyanka slams UP govt after court stays teachers recruitment

New Delhi: After the Allahabad High Court stayed the recruitment process of basic teachers, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for being negligent on the whole process.

Priyanka Gandhi said, “69000 teachers recruitment once again has been stalled. This is due to negligence on the part of the UP government and it’s a systemic failure.”

“Paper leaks, cut-off controversy and fraud assessment has led the process to a halt, youths are facing government apathy,” Priyanka Gandhi added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court stayed the recruitment process of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in Uttar Pradesh. The court fixed July 12 for further hearing in the case.

Justice Alok Mathur’s order came on dozens of writ petitions that raised questions on the process.

The court directed the petitioners to submit their objections regarding answer sheets to the state government within a week. The government will then refer the same to the University Grants Commission to decide on the objections.

The Primary Education Department had declared the results for the recruitment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers and the counselling session was scheduled to begin from Wednesday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had, on May 6, had welcomed a High Court order that approved the state government’s decision to keep higher cut-off marks for recruitment of 69,000 teachers in primary schools of the state.

He had congratulated all successful candidates and asked them to contribute to the state education system in the coming years.

Source: IANS

