Priyanka writes back to UP govt with details on migrant buses

New Delhi: After a political row ensued over Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi extending an offer to run 1,000 buses for migrants to Uttar Pradesh, now her personal secretary has given details of the buses and its drivers to the UP government.

In a letter, Gandhi’s personal secretary Sandeep Singh said, “All details of the 1,000 buses are attached with this e-mail. Out of them, few drivers will be reverified and those details will also be mailed to you in a few hours. I hope you will give permission for those buses to ply as soon as possible.”

Making a political point, Singh added that many laborers who are “the backbone of the country” are forced to walk hungry in the summer heat. Singh, however, asserted that the move by the Congress is an effort to play a “positive role”.

Earlier, the UP Congress claimed to have submitted the list of 1,000 buses to the Yogi Adityanath government following which the state government sought details of the buses and drivers.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had slammed the Congress for not submitting the list of buses and playing ‘petty politics’ on the migrant workers’ issue

Source: IANS

