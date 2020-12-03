Priyanshu finds swinging the ‘mudgar’ meditative

Mumbai, Dec 2 : Actor Priyanshu Painyuli took to wielding the traditional mudgar (club) to train for his role in the upcoming film, Rashmi Rocket. Now, he finds the exercise meditative.

The actor plays an army officer in the upcoming film, and the exercise helped him with better posture and overall balance.

“It has helped me build my shoulder strength, overall flexibility, and an extremely solid core. Contrary to popular belief, mudgars don’t just work out your shoulders. This versatile equipment gives you a full-body workout, one just needs to learn how to use it. The increase in strength and size of muscles can be felt in a very short time,” he said.

“It helps increase my range of motion along with strength. Having learned the correct technique, I can now say that swinging mudgars can be meditative. My trainer, Rishabh Malhotra, and I have been discovering new benefits of swinging mudgars and it makes me feel so proud that someone in India could think of such scientific training equipment centuries ago,” he added.

The sports drama Rashmi Rocket stars Taapsee Pannu as a runner from the Rann of Kutch, who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Priyanshu will be seen playing the role of her husband in the film.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.