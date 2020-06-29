Probe into Aligarh mortuary finds no truth in Priyanka’s charges

Aligarh: An official probe has found nothing wrong at the mortuary here, a day after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cited media reports alleging harassment of relatives by the staff.

A news report had said the body of a 45-year-old man was kept in the open for four days, with the staff allegedly demanding Rs 500 per day for ice slabs.

The staff members allegedly claimed the money for coronavirus-related formalities before they could hand over the body for the last rites.

There were also reports that the freezer at morgue had not worked for a fortnight.

However, district magistrate magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh said an inquiry conducted by two additional district magistrates and the chief medical officer found nothing to prove the charges.

No such facts came to the fore in the probe, he said, adding that that mortuary was functioning in a satisfactory manner.

In a tweet on Sunday, Priyanka Gandhi had attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over a media report claiming mismanagement at the Aligarh morgue.

She said despite government claims news reports of terrible suffering are surfacing during the coronavirus pandemic.

After her tweet, Youth Congress workers staged a protest at the mortuary.

Source: PTI