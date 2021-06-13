Probe ordered as elephant hired for wedding goes on rampage

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): Forest officials are now preparing to take action against the owner of an elephant that was hired for a wedding.

The elephant went on rampage after loud music was played and crackers were burst at the function. The pachyderm damaged vehicles and uprooted the pandals.

The incident took place in Almapur village under Sarai Inayat police station of Prayagraj, late on Friday night.

An elephant, part of a wedding procession in UP's Prayagraj, went on a rampage damaging vehicles and pandal decoration as baratis including the groom ran for cover. pic.twitter.com/wAliKreBjb — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 12, 2021

#elephant uproots the decorated wedding pandal and topples cars at a wedding ceremony in Saraiinait PS of Pryagraaj District.#wildlife #pryagraaj #animals pic.twitter.com/Amos8iyu3q — Pankaj Srivastava (@ipankajsri) June 13, 2021

Although no one was injured in the incident, the elephant caused substantial damage to the property, said police.

SHO of Sarai Inayat police station, Rakesh Chaurasia, said that the incident took place during a wedding when the groom and his guests were being welcomed and firecrackers were burst.

The elephant went on a rampage all of a sudden.

The incident led to panic and after much effort, the mahout managed to calm the elephant and brought the situation under control.

The SHO said that the forest ranger, Ashok Kumar, had been intimated about the incident and asked to take appropriate action in this regard.