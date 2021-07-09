Prof. Kodandaram rubbishes TJS merger reports with congress

Hyderabad: The founder president of Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) Professor M. Kodandaram today denied the news reports that his party would soon be merged with congress party .

He made it clear that there was no iota of truth in the news reports. He urged the people of the state to not believe such news reports.

He made it clear that no discussions were held with the Congress party leadership on the issue. He said that they would continue their fight on public issues like podu lands, Krishna river water and hike in petrol and diesel prices. He said that they would protect the existence of the party and added that they would work with any political party on any public issue.

Referring to the en mass removal of outsourcing nurses by the state government, he termed the decision as cruel and expressed his anger that the police had arrested the nurses who went to meet the CM at his camp office Pragathi Bhavan. Kodandaram said that his party would continue its fight against the feudal and dictatorial rule of CM KCR in Telangana.