Prof Kotaiah complains of ‘caste discrimination’ by MANUU VC

February 28, 2020

Siasat.com

Hyderabad:

Dr. Bontho Kotaiah, Assistant Professor with Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has filed a police complaint against the University’s Vice Chancellor Dr Aslam Parvaiz, saying that the University chief has allegedly ‘humiliated’ him in the name of his caste.

Addressed to the Station House Officer of Raidurgam Police Station, he has also named three other senior personnel of University for the reported mistreatment he was subjected to.

The complaint, filed under the Schedule Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, comes two days after the President of India has accepted the VC’s resignation.

According to reports in the University campus the Vice Chancellor is all set to leave Hyderabad sometime today.

The letter thoroughly elaborates on the discrimination, harassment and false accusations against Kotaiah.

Assistant Professor Bonthu Kotaiah

The Assistant Professor mentioned an instance where Parvaiz lambasted him with remarks like “Shut up lower caste, you don’t have any eligibility to talk to me. I am not your fellow lower caste!” The other three individuals, S M Rahmatullah, M A Sikandar and Mohammed Hashim Ali Sajid, assisted in the VC’s campaign that unfairly targeted the complainant.

Kotaiah wrote that the VC did not take kindly to the fact that he had voiced the “legitimate grievances of the MANUU Teacher’s Association (MANUU TA).” Hence, the four accused slapped him with a false plagiarism charge for a research paper that had not been published. Subsequently, they suspended him and instructed security officials to bar his entry onto campus.

This complaint comes on the heels of a time where other accusations from the MANUU TA members and many others are surfacing againt the alleged the “incompetence and vindictive” behavior of the outgoing chief of the University.

It is not known yet what action the police is likely to take against the accused person.

It is learnt that Dr Kotaiah has been planning to file case against the Dr Parvaiz in a court of law.