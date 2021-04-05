Prof Mohd Zafaruddin, senior faculty from MANUU passes away

Hyderabad: Senior faculty from the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) Prof. Mohd Zafaruddin passed away on Monday due to a cardiac attack. He was among one of the earliest employees of the varsity. He is survived by his wife Dr. Mosarrat Jahan, associate professor, department of Urdu, MANUU, a Daughter and two sons.

Prof. Zafaruddin joined MANUU on March 16, 1998 as the assistant public relations officer. He was appointed as reader for the translation division on September 13, 2004 and later appointed as professor, department of translation on March 4, 2008.

He served in different capacities: dean (School of Languages), head (Dept. of Translation), proctor, director I/c (Directorate of Translation & Publication) and was still a member of Executive and Academic Councils of MANUU. An online condolence meeting was also held on Monday at the university.

Prof. Khazi Ziaulla (Bangalore), Prof. Syed Alim Ashraf, Prof. Shahid Naukhez Azmi and Prof. Fahim Akhtar also expressed their condolences. Large number of MANUU fraternity from all over the country joined the online meeting and expressed their condolences. Prof. S M Rahmatullah, vice-chancellor in-charge, and Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood, registrar in-charge, recalled the invaluable services of Prof. Zafaruddin to MANUU and visited his family to express their condolences.