Prof Shakeel receives Herz Dr Gerhard Glinzerer Award

Aligarh: Prof. Shakeel Ahmed Samdani, Dean, Faculty of Law and President, Sir Syed Awareness Forum was conferred with Herz Dr. Gerhard Glinzerer Award for Social Service. Prof. Samdani received this international award on the recommendation of Mr Zoran Bankovic, General Manager, Herz – Europe and Middle East.

Prof. Samdani received this reward for his outstanding contributions in the field of education, social work and tireless efforts for weaker sections of the society during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After receiving the award, Prof. Shakeel Samdani said that he founded the Sir Syed Awareness Forum in the year 2004 with the objective of doing social and education work for weaker sections of the society. He said that SAF is working tireless to achieve its objectives from the last 16 years. Prof. Samdani also said that people must take out time from their schedules for some social service activities as well. Prof. Samdani further stated that it is really a moment of pride for the Faculty of Law, Aligarh Muslim University. At last he thanked Mr. Zoran Bankovic for recommending him for such a prestigious award.

This award was presented by Mr Faisal Abbasi, Business Development Manager, Herz, Middle East and an Alumnus of Aligarh Muslim Univeristy. Mr Faisal said that Prof. Shakeel Samdani is the first Indian to receive this award.

Explaining about Herz, Mr. Abbasi said that it is a 118 year old Austria based multi-national company which operates in more than 80 countries. He further added that Herz is among the top 5 manufacturers of valves in the world.