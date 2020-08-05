Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood New Registrar I/c of MANUU

Hyderabad: Teacher education expert Professor Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood, has taken charge of Registrar in-charge, Maulana Azad National Urdu University from Prof. SM Rehmatullah in the afternoon of July 31, 2020.

Professor Siddiqui is also the Dean of the School of Education (MANUU). He joined as a professor on April 1, 2008. He has also served as Principal at the University’s Colleges of Teacher Education at Bhopal and Darbhanga (Bihar).

Prof. Siddiqui, has also rendered services as Head of the Department of Education &Training and Controller Examinations in-charge.

