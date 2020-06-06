Professionals invited for Indian Islamic Chamber of Commerce

Hyderabad: IICCB – Indian Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Bureau, invites application for domain experts who are between 35-50 years old, preferably Muslim who have 10+ years experience as a Head of Verticals, and in Managing Committee in the below domain(s).

All those who are well versed in any of these fields like IT (Information Technology). Hardware & Software both; Agriculture & Live stocks; Health Care; Education Sector, Education, learning, trainings and Skill Development; Hospitality industry; Infrastructure; Textile, lifestyle goods and Garments; Media; BFSI – Banking, financial services and insurance; FMCG – Fast-moving consumer goods; Automobile; Petroleum; Retail; Logistics.; Energy sector including renewable energy; Telecom would be appointed.

What is IICCB – Indian Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Bureau?

A team of dedicated industry stalwarts have joined together to bring disruption in the way we do and conduct business and have formed a chamber of commerce IICCB, With the vision “To provide a platform to the community to collaborate and conduct business according to Islamic principles”.

Indian Islamic Chamber of Commerce & Bureau is a relatively new organization (Trust) registered recently during Ramadan with an intention to serve Muslim community, and to make them financially self-sufficient.

The following are the guidelines:

♦️ The selected candidate should be able to spare/invest at least 100 hours/month & 4 hours/day, and to work on Saturday, Sunday and in evening hours during weekdays.

♦️ 2 years of commitment should be signed on bond with IICCB.

♦️ Should hold excellent communication & presenting skills.

♦️ Can be a Male/Female, and preferably Muslim candidates can apply for this position.

The Roles & Responsibilities would be the following

Identify Sector wise companies, Consultants, Freelancers, Potential startups & enroll them as IICCB members across South India, Maharashtra & in foreign countries. (Target based)

To Identify the Business size/segment & provide them required assistance using IICCB resources. (Target based)

To Develop required skills by using IICCB training & Development platform. (Target based)

To evaluate the Business potential & assist in preparing a proposal to put forward for fund raising or any other support to accelerate the business growth of the member.

To Conduct meetings & get together with members of respective sectors. (Target based & R & R programs).

To conduct seminars, lead business delegation, conduct exhibitions, and organize knowledge sharing sessions through industry experts. (Target based)

To lead as a leader & take commitments to create leaders from his group of members. (Target based)

To coordinate with chambers/associations/NGOs & exchange offerings/services of IICCB & vice versa.

To lead a subcommittee/LOB/Business vertical

To develop team leaders for different task assigned to the group.

To make business presentations, and attend high-level business meetings.

Should be prepared to travel with in India/abroad.

Should be able to represent Govt. bodies /ministries for development of our community businesses & their interest.

Should be able to take any other assignment/tasks/targets etc. in the interest of IICCB.

