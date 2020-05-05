Progress reported in Afghan political negotiations

Kabul: The Afghan Presidential Palace has reported progress in ending the dispute between President Ashraf Ghani and his mainpolitical opponent Abdullah Abdullah, who has also announced a development in the process and vowed a soon-to-come political agreement.

Further details were not provided on this matter by presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi who addressed a press conference on Monday, saying “there is progress, the talks are underway and there has been progress”, reports TOLO News.

On May 2, Abdullah had said agreements in principle have been achieved and that talks were underway about details.

Sources said that based on the agreement, Abdullah will chair the High Council of Peace and Reconciliation.

The sources also said that talks were underway on the share of power within three key institutions.

The three institutions, according to the sources, are the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Finance as well as the Attorney General’s Office.

Abdullah’s team previously insisted on invalidating the election results but there was no details about the status of this issue in discussions between the two sides, said the TOLO News report.

The political tension emerged after the announcement of the election results in February, after which both candidates – Ghani and Abdullah – held inaugurations on the same day.

Source: IANS

