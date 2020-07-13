Prominent Afghan journalist dies of COVID-19

By Qayam Updated: July 13, 2020, 12:13 pm IST
Coronavirus

Kabul: A prominent Afghan journalist died of COVID-19, an independent media safety group protecting reporters’ rights,said on Monday.

“Dad Mohammad Onaby, editor-in-chief of (state-run) Islah Daily, passed away of COVID-19 and buried on Sunday,” Xinhua news agency quoted the Afghan Journalists Safety Committee (AJSC) as saying in a statement.

His death has taken the number of media workers and reporters to die due to COVID-19 to seven.

Since the pandemic hit Afghanistan in February, a total of 34,451 people have been infected with COVID-19, while the death toll stood at 1,010.

Source: IANS
Categories
World
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close