Property dealer, accomplice held for fatal shooting of two men

New Delhi, Dec 10 : A property dealer and his accomplice have been held on charge of involvement in a double murder case in Burari in north Delhi, within 24 hours of the crime, police said on Thursday.

Anil Kumar, 44, and Arman Ali were arrested for the murders of Anuj and Anand, who were associates of another property dealer Mukesh in the area.

Anil alias Swami has 23 criminal cases against him, including murder, dacoity, robbery, extortion, snatching and under the Arms Act. Mukesh was recently released from jail.

On Wednesday evening, police received a call regarding the murders in West Kamal Vihar and found that the crime was a fallout of a fight between two groups of property dealers.

“On the day of the crime, Anil’s associate Saddam called up Anand, during which they had a verbal duel and challenged each other to come at Janta Vihar Nala to settle scores. Both groups gathered at the said spot around 5 pm and were involved in a physical fight. Saddam and Arman shot both Anuj and Anand during the fight and escaped from the spot. Efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused,” said Anto Alphonse, DCP, North Delhi.

