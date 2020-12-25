Property dealer shot dead in Gurugram

Gurugram, Dec 24 : A 40-year-old property dealer was shot dead by an unidentified assailant near Gadoli village in Gurugram, police said on Thursday.

The deceased identified as Ravinder Kumar was a property dealer.

Police said the victim Ravinder Kumar was in his car, driving back to his home from office situated in the Kherki Daula area, on Wednesday night.

Soon an unidentified assailant waylaid Kumar near Gadoli village and shot at him on his neck, leaving the victim dead on the spot.

The police was informed about the incident on Thursday at around 8.00 am when some passersby spotted Ravinder’s body in the car.

Following a complaint filed by the deceased kin, the police have registered a murder case against an unidentified person at the Sector-10A police station and started probe.

However, during the preliminary probe police suspect old rivalry behind the killing.

“The investigation team is collecting more information whether the deceased had developed any enmity with someone or had any monetary dispute with anyone. The team also questioned the victim’s friends who were present with him on Wednesday night at his office,” said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police.

“The investigation team are also scanning CCTV footage of the nearby incident vicinity to get clues about the criminals. We have registered a case and hunts are on to arrest the absconding people,” Boken added.

