Proposal to set up Institute of Indo-Pacific studies in OU

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Posted by Neha  |   Updated: 6th September 2021 8:23 pm IST
Osmania University

Hyderabad: From the current academic year 2021-22, the institute of Indo-Pacific studies will be set up in Osmania University.

The Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman Vinod Kumar who led a team of Telangana State Council of Higher Education and Osmania university officials said that the proposal was discussed in detail with the Secretary Foreign Affairs D Ravi, Joint Secretary Vishvas V., and Foreign Affairs Ministry’s Rajshekhar.

The TSCHE Chairman Prof. Limbadri, Vice Chairman Prof Venkat Ramana, and Osmania University Vice-Chancellor Prof. D Ravindra said that the Osmania University is the suitable place for setting up the proposed Institute as it has research institutions, qualified faculty, experts, and infrastructure.

D Ravi has assured to provide help for setting up of this institute in Osmania university.

The proposed Institute will be set up in Osmania university’s Centre for International Programs OUCIP building so that the faculty research scholars and the students will get International exposure and the students could get facility for placement in Indo Pacific region.

