Protest at doorstep against govt inaction on COVID: Delhi Cong

New Delhi: Delhi Congress has planned a protest at doorstep (Dehleez) on Tuesday to highlight the plight and sufferings of the people.

“Congress workers on Tuesday will wear black arm bands and sit on dharnas outside their houses (Janta Ke Beech, Ghar Ki Dehleez Par) at over 1000 locations across Delhi to protest against the failures of the BJP Government at the Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party Government in Delhi in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Chaudhary Anil Kumar the state president of the party.

Delhi Congress alleged that the BJP government at the Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi have finally admitted that it was due to the incompetence and failure of both these Governments that the Covid-19 pandemic has made a surge in the Capital.

Chaudhary said that very few tests were done, there were severe shortage of beds for Covid patients and people were driven to the edge of a scare due to the incompetence and failures of both these governments as they wasted precious time in tackling the pandemic since the Covid-19 lockdown.

Earlier In the day at an all-party meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, Delhi Congress president suggested that school and college hostels be converted into isolation centres, apart from the three Delhi Government hospitals with a combined bed strength of 2,609 — Ambedkar, Burari and the Indira Gandhi Hospital at Dwarka — which are either ready for inauguration or nearing completion. They should be thrown open to Covid patients to make up for the shortage of beds, Chaudhary had suggested.

Source: IANS

