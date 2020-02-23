Protest meeting against CAA and Mushaira tomorrow

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Khaja Bilal Ahmed organizer of the protest meeting against CAA, NRC and NPR informed that on this occasion a mushaira will also be organized at Quli Qutub Shah Stadium, city college on Monday, 24th February.

Noted Urdu poet, Imran Pratapgarhi will conduct the mushaira. Famous Urdu poets will render their poems highlighting the sentiments of the people against the implementation of the proposed laws.

Mr Nadeem Javeed, All India Chairman (Minority Wing) of AICC has requested people to attend in large numbers and register their protest against these draconian laws.