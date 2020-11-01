Protest over India’s government support to France

Anti-France protests were held in Bhainsa against French President Emmanuel Macron over the controversy over a cartoon drawn of the Prophet Muhammad by French satire paper Charlie Hebdo.

Jamat-e-Ulama Hind, Bhainsa held the protest and a delegation in the leadership of district president, Mufti Abdul Ghani Qasmi and Maulana Shahid Ghufran Qasmi along with Hafiz Abdul Syed Lateef, Hafiz Abdul Muneer Uddin and other Ulama-e-deen went from Darul-Uloom Jamia Arabia to RDO office and registered their protest there.

They condemned the support of India to the President Macron and demanded to boycott France products.

The protests were held amid a second incident of extremism in the European nation, wherein a second person was beheaded in an alleged terror attack in a church.

Hundreds of people protested demanding a boycott of French goods amid a row over France’s tougher stance on radical Islam. They stomped on photos of President Emmanuel Macron, who had defended cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.

TRS member, Abdul Wasay Rasool, Abu Shabbir, Syed Farooq Ali, Mohammad Qadeer, Mohammad Rasheed, Mohammad Amir, Sajid Lucky, Syed Imran and Hamara Sahara Youth organization chief, Ayub Ahmed Rayeel, Shaik Ahad Sahil, Mohammad Irshad and other showed their anger by setting poster of Macron on fire.

Source: Siasat News