Protest of a poet

Mohammed Wajihuddin

Eminent poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar who won the prestigious Richard Dawkins Award 2020 for his critical thinking, holding religious dogma up to scrutiny, advancing human progress and humanist values has penned a powerful poem on the plight of migrant workers in the pandemic-induced lockdown. Apart from describing the travails of the hungry, barefoot travelers on the hot, burning roads, the poem also slams the misuse of religion by zealots and politicians. It is a commentary on the class war, the divide between the poor and the rich, the elites who believe they own the earth and the underprivileged who survive on the margins.

I feel privileged to translate Javed Sahab’s immensely topical and lyrical nazm (poem) from Urdu. Enjoy.

Jadu’s new nazm 29th May 2020

Dono jalti tapti sadak par

Suraj ki garmi se pighalte

kandhon par gathriyan uthaye

Nange paanv

Bade nagar se

Apne chote gaanv ko

Apne chote gharon ko laut rahe hain

Wo ghar

Jo pairon ki taaqat

Dil ki himmat se bhi aage

Bahut hi aage

Jaane kitni doori par hain

Sookhe hont hain

Khaali

Paanv meiN chhale par chalte rehne ke siva rasta bhi kya hai

Factory ke darwaze

Jab donoN ke mooNh par bund huye thay

Thhekedaar ne jab tha inhein ik aaddhi bani building se nikaala

Kaun thha inka poochne waala

Koi bhi ummeed kisi raste mein nahin thhi

Sab nagri sunsaan padi thhi

Har building anjaan khadi thhi

Saare makaan aur saari dukanein

Apni aankhein bund kiye thhay

Usi nagar mein ab ye donoN thhay pardesi

Jahan ye barson jiye marey thhay

Saare khudaon ke bhi gharon par laga tha taala

Kis se maangta maangnewala

Koi nahin thha

ChaaroN taraf bas ik sannata goonj raha thha

Wo loudspeaker bhi ab chup thhay

Kal jo donoN ko thhay batate

Kaun ho tum aur kya hai

Poori aur sachchi pehchaan tumhari

Suno aur samjho baat hamari

Wo haiN Babar ki aulad

Aur tum ho Maharana ke bete

Donon ka itihas alag hai

Donon ke sanskar alag hain

Donon ka vishwas alag hai

Wo loudspeaker bhi ab chup thhay

Jo thhay batate

Wo hain buton ko poojne wale

Aur tum ho Ghazni ke sipahi

Sachchi raah ke sachche raahi

Donon ka imaan alag hai

Donon ka armaan alag hai

Donon ki manzil hi alag ,

raste hi alag haiN

Aisa gyan aur ilm baant tey

Saare loudspeaker chup hain

Aur donoN ye dekh rahe hain

Donon ka ik hi rasta hai

Donon jalti tapti sadak par

Suraj ki garmi se pighalte

Nange paanv

Apne thhake kandhon par

Apni bhookh aur pyas ki gatthri lekar

Jaane kitni sadiyon se yun hi chalte hain

Zulm ki aag mein donon hi zinda jalte hain

Ab donon ne hai ye hai jaana

Ek ameeri ek gareebi

Duniya mein do hi zaatein hain

Baaqi sab jhooti baatein hain

JAVED AKHTAR

Jadu’s new poem

May 29, 2020

Both on the hot burning road

Melting in the scorching sun

Carrying luggage on their shoulders

Walking barefoot

From the big cities

To their tiny village

Returning to their small house

That house

Which is far away from the strength of the feet

Ahead of the courage of the soul

Far ahead

Don’t know how far it is

The lips are parched

The eyes are vacant

The feet have developed sore but have to keep walking

As, what option is there than this

When the factory’s doors were shut on their faces

When the contractor drove them

Out of a half-built building

Who was there to look after them?

There was no hope anywhere on the way

The entire city looked deserted

All the buildings there stood strange

All the houses and the shops

Had shut their eyes

In the same city these two were now

Migrants

Where they had lived and died together

All the houses of gods were locked too

Whom would the seekers seek help from?

There was none

All around the sound of silence could be heard

That loudspeaker too was quiet now

The one that would tell the duo

Yesterday

Who are you?

And what is your complete and real identity

Listen to us and understand my words

He is a son of Babar

And you are the son of Maharana

Both have different history

Both have different sacraments

Both follow different beliefs

That loudspeaker too was quiet now

The one who would yell

He worships the idols

And you are a soldier of Ghaznavi

The true traveler on the true path

Both have different faiths

Both have different aspirations

Both have different goals

Their paths are different

They would give such gyaan and education

All those loudspeakers are quiet now

And both are seeing it

Both on the hot burning road

Melting in the scorching sun

Barefoot

On their tired shoulders

Carrying their luggage of hunger and thirst

Don’t know for how many centuries

They have been walking like this

Both have been burning in the fire of oppression

Now both have realized

One is prosperity, the other poverty

There are the real two religions

Others are false propaganda

JAVED AKHTAR

Translated by Mohammed Wajihuddin

Mohammed Wajihuddin, a senior journalist, is associated with The Times of India, Mumbai. This piece has been picked up from his blog.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.