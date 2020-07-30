Proud that soil from Goa temple will be used in Ayodhya: CM

Panaji, July 30 : Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday offered prayers at the Rudreshwar temple in North Goa, soil from whose precincts will be used in the foundation ceremony for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“It is a moment of proud privilege that the sacred soil from the auspicious Rudreshwar Temple – Harvalem, Sankhali Goa, will be used in the foundation of the #RamMandir at Ayodhya! I offered my prayers at the Rudreshwar Temple today,” Sawant tweeted after he visited the temple located in his legislative assembly constituency of Sanquelim.

Soil from sacred locations and water from various rivers across the country will be used at the time of laying of the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.