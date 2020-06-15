Provide free Corona tests for journalists: TUWJ to CM

Hyderabad: Telangana State Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ) today appealed to state government to provide free Corona tests and treatment to journalists with health cards and media staff and their families in private hospitals.

In a statement, N Shekhar and Virahat Ali President and general secretary of TUWJ have welcomed the decision of the government to permit private labs and hospitals for Corona tests.

Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao has taken a right decision to permit the private tests for Corona cases they said.

Since the media people as frontline warriors working at the cost of their lives to collect news of Corona cases and information to people the government has to take a call to offer free Corona tests.

The government should direct health wing officials to offer free Corona tests for the journalists and their families in the private hospitals they said

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.