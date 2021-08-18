Pseudo police inspector arrested in city

By SM Bilal|   Updated: 18th August 2021 7:20 pm IST

Hyderabad: A fake police Inspector, who had blackmailed a doctor and demanded 75 lakh from him was arrested by city police. The fake inspector claimed that he works in Khammam district.

The police laid a trap and caught the fake inspector. According to police a person by name Magesh used work as the driver at the residence of the victim .

Mahesh stole the call recordings of the doctor in a same manes. After knowing this , the doctor removed the driver.

MS Education Academy

Keeping this mind, he donned the role of the fake inspector and blackmailed the victim. He threatened the doctor that he would expose his call recordings.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button