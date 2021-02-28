PSLV C-51 launch: Telugu states’ CMs hail ISRO

Hyderabad, Feb 28 : Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday congratulated Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) for successful launch of PSLV-C51.

Chandrasekhar Rao said that with the launch of PSLV-C5 the first dedicated commercial satellite, ISRO has proved to be one of the world’s leading space research organisation.

The Telangana CM also said that many countries have chosen ISRO for their technical needs and has once again brought a reputation to our country. He congratulated the scientists, engineers, other technical staff and employees of the ISRO for achieving success.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also congratulated ISRO scientists for the successful launch of PSLV- C 51. He wished the ISRO team success in all future endeavours.

