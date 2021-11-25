PUBG gets Ertugrul’s touch; here’s how

Mumbai: Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who enjoys a huge fan following across the globe, recently took to his social media and announced his collaboration with video game series PUBG Turkey.

Taking to Instagram, Engin shared his stunning graphic picture depicting him as a PUBG fighter. Leaving his fans super excited, he wrote in Turkish which reads: “Collaboration coming soon. Keep on watching.. @pubgmobile_tr, # pubgmobileturkey.”

About PUBG

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is an online multiplayer battle royale game developed and published by PUBG Corporation, an online game developer based in South Korea.

PUBG and similar apps were last year banned by the Indian government for concerns relating to national security and data privacy breaches, besides issues of addiction in children, monetary loss, self harm, suicides and murders.

About Ertugrul

Globally acclaimed Turkish drama Dirilis: Ertugrul or Resurrection: Ertugrul illustrates the story of the struggle of Ertugrul Gazi, the father of Osman I, the founder of the Ottoman Empire. The show, which has been translated into nearly 39 languages across the world, stars Engin Altan Duzyatan playing the lead role who has risen to fame worldwide post his stint.

Ertugrul Ghazi (Twitter)

The adventure series has recently managed to enter the ‘Guinness Book of World Records’ as the best dramatic work to date.