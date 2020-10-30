PUBG Mobile, Mobile Lite to shut down all servers in India today

New Delhi: Along with other Chinese Apps – TikTok, WeChat, CamScanner – PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite were recently banned in India.

The two games had a huge user base in India and even after the ban, many continued playing the game in the country. While the game was no more available in the Indian version of the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, those who had it installed were able to play it online.

According to a recent Facebook post by company, it will be shutting its India servers for both PUBG Mobile as well as PUBG Mobile Lite on October 30.

In a recent Facebook post, the PUBG Mobile India said:

“Dear Fans, To comply with the interim order of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology dated September 2, 2020, Tencent Games will terminate all service and access for users in India to PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG MOBILE Lite (together, “PUBG Mobile”) on October 30, 2020. The rights to publish PUBG MOBILE in India will be returned to the owner of the PUBG intellectual property.

Protecting user data has always been a top priority and we have always complied with applicable data protection laws and regulations in India. All users’ gameplay information is processed in a transparent manner as disclosed in our privacy policy. We deeply regret this outcome, and sincerely thank you for your support and love for PUBG MOBILE in India.”

Here are some of the tweets made by the hardcore PUBG Mobile gamers and fans.

#PUBGMOBILE TO END SERVICES AND TERMINATE SERVERS IN INDIA FROM OCT 30



ME, who just finished missions for 100 RP : pic.twitter.com/Ej5bY8sbtx — 👑 अमर गौतम 👑 (@amargautam909) October 29, 2020

PUBG MOBILE global version will stop working on 30th October in India.#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMOBILEINDIA #Pubg



Pubg players Right now : pic.twitter.com/I0kB3JkcUj — Brajesh🖤 (@agashe_brajesh) October 29, 2020

PUBG OFFICIALLY STOPPED WORKING IN INDIA🇮🇳

BAD NEWS FOR PUBG LOVERS pic.twitter.com/xp0EPyYtn5 — TECHY CA (@abin_ca_3125) October 29, 2020