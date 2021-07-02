PUBG’s Battlegrounds launched for Android users; netizens welcome with glee!

After a long wait, PUBG Battlegrounds Mobile India is finally available for download in the play store on android devices from Friday. Krafton, the popular mobile game’s developer announced the official launch.

For now, the game is only launched on Google Play store for android users and up till now, it was under beta testing. The early access for the game went live on June 17, whereas the pre-registrations started from May 18.

During the beta trials, Battlegrounds Mobile India was not accessible to many game lovers. However, with the official android launch, any user in India can download it from the play store.

Battlegrounds Mobile India for iOS has not launched yet, as it is under development.

Battle Ground Mobile India (BGMI) is looking forward to introducing a new feature which will be known as Comeback BR, this feature will also allow the players to return to battle after dying during a match for a second chance to get that chicken dinner. The feature will be exclusive to PUBG’s latest 8×8 map Taego, reported DNA.

Gamers across India welcomed their long-lost, favourite game back to the party:

Some people cut cakes but this guy opened a cake shop to welcome #PUBG back!#BGMI pic.twitter.com/zjCNxRHNIF — Yash Gupta (@yashdotin) July 2, 2021

PUBG couldn’t go more Indian, as a customized Bahubali outfit was included for the movie-gaming mutuals.

After ditching my online class in between #battlegroundsmobileindia



Me to my friend : pic.twitter.com/aDeijWvYCB — RahulR lunatic (@FarziAlchemist) July 2, 2021

#battlegroundsmobileindia finally available for everyone in India

*Me to my forgotten squad pic.twitter.com/2itc9Fi50D — Memekaar Edits (@memekaar_edits) July 2, 2021