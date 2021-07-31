Govt. is ready for third wave with more facilities and infra: Director Srinivas

Hyderabad: The director public and medical health Srinivas Rao on Saturday informed that the second wave of COVID-19 is under control in the state, but the public shall remain cautious on Delta variant and protocols,

He informed that the Government is ready for third wave with more facilities and infrastructure in the state.

He informed press persons that the government has been offering vaccines to people in a phased manner. About 2.2 Cr people eligible for vaccination and 1.12 Cr people have so far been got single dose and 33.79 lakhs got second dose, he said. About 30 percent people who already got first dose were given second dose he said.

He said that the centre sent 30.04 lakh doses to the state which are 9.5 lakh doses more than allocated. While the arrangements are made for the vaccination the people have to follow Corona norms he urged.

The health director had attributed the cases rise in Khammam, Karim Nagar and Nalgonda districts to the negligence by people. They must follow Corona norms and protocols to avoid virus spread and infections, he warned.

Despite officials concerned asking to stay home some people violating norms only to be get infected it causing the spread he expressed concern. It is in our hands to stay home and avoid virus infections as those with Corona symptoms should not come out he advised.

In our state 9 districts are facing the Corona cases and related problems. He said that delta variant is prevalent in 135 countries and in India too. In Hyderabad we found two delta variant cases in middle of May the health director said. He also said that after treatment the patients got negative. He clarified that patients show influence of Delta variant which is being tested.

The director asked the private hospitals with 100 beds should have their own oxygen plants staff he said.