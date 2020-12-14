Pulkit Samrat misses his ‘locks’

News Desk 1Published: 14th December 2020 4:57 pm IST

Mumbai, Dec 14 : Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat has had his hair trimmed, and he confesses he is missing his long locks.

Pulkit posted a monochrome picture on Instagram of his long-haired look, where he is also seen sporting a neatly trimmed beard.

“Miss them locks!!” he wrote alongside the image.

Pulkit’s rumoured girlfriend and actress Kriti Kharbanda misses his long hair too.

She wrote in the comment section: “Me too!!!”

Pulkit had recently shared on Instagram a photo from a reading session for his upcoming film, “Suswagatam Khushamadeed”.

“New Beginnings #SuswagatamKhushamadeed Prep work on!!” Pulkit had captioned the image.

Directed by Dhiraj Kumar, the film is written by Manish Kishore. The plot is based on social harmony, and how love is the strongest thing in the world and can conquer all. The film will be extensively shot in Delhi and Agra.

READ:  With Disale's help, Maha to create world-class academics: Thackeray

Pulkit is also awaiting the release of his film “Haathi Mere Saathi”. He will also be seen in “Fukrey 3″ and @Bulbul Marriage Hall”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 14th December 2020 4:57 pm IST
Back to top button