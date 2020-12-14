Pulkit Samrat misses his ‘locks’

Mumbai, Dec 14 : Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat has had his hair trimmed, and he confesses he is missing his long locks.

Pulkit posted a monochrome picture on Instagram of his long-haired look, where he is also seen sporting a neatly trimmed beard.

“Miss them locks!!” he wrote alongside the image.

Pulkit’s rumoured girlfriend and actress Kriti Kharbanda misses his long hair too.

She wrote in the comment section: “Me too!!!”

Pulkit had recently shared on Instagram a photo from a reading session for his upcoming film, “Suswagatam Khushamadeed”.

“New Beginnings #SuswagatamKhushamadeed Prep work on!!” Pulkit had captioned the image.

Directed by Dhiraj Kumar, the film is written by Manish Kishore. The plot is based on social harmony, and how love is the strongest thing in the world and can conquer all. The film will be extensively shot in Delhi and Agra.

Pulkit is also awaiting the release of his film “Haathi Mere Saathi”. He will also be seen in “Fukrey 3″ and @Bulbul Marriage Hall”.

