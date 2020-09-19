Pune: COVID case toll rises by 4,093, deaths by 85

The neighboring industrial township of Pimpri Chinchwad reported 843 fresh cases

By Mansoor Updated: 19th September 2020 10:25 am IST

Pune: The coronavirus infection count in Pune district of Maharashtra reached 2,44,516 with the single-day spike of 4,093 cases, a health official said.

These new cases were recorded on Friday.

The death toll in the district mounted to 5,536 as 85 patients succumbed to the infection during the day, he said.

“Of the 4,093 new cases, 1,893 were reported in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, where the count has climbed to 1,27,423 now,” the official said.

The neighboring industrial township of Pimpri Chinchwad reported 843 fresh cases, where the tally has reached 68,493, the official said.

The number of positive cases reported from the rural parts of the district, the civil hospital, and areas within the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has risen to 47,654 so far, he said.

Source: PTI
