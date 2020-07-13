Pune records highest single-day spike of 1,088 COVID-19 cases

By Qayam Published: July 13, 2020, 9:41 am IST
covid-19 coronavirus

Pune: Pune district in Maharashtra recorded the highest single-day spike of 1,088 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall count to 38,502, a health official said on Sunday.

The death toll has risen by 39 to 1,075, he said.

“Of the 1,088 fresh cases, 559 cases were reported from the limits of the Pune Municipal Corporation, which now has 27,227 patients.

“Another 320 cases were reported from Pimpri Chinchwad township, which now has 7,515 cases. The number of coronavirus positive cases in rural areas, civil hospital and from areas under the Pune Cantonment Board has risen to 3,707,” he said.

A total of 486 patients were discharged from hospitals, the official said.

Source: PTI
