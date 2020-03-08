Punjab CM salutes women for empowerment

A+ A-

Chandigarh: Saluting the fair sex on the International Women’s Day, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday said his government is committed to women empowerment and their safety.

“Salute to all women on #WomensDay,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

“My government is committed to women empowerment and safety and has taken many landmark decisions, including 50 per cent reservation in state local bodies and PRIs (Panchayati Raj Institution), 50 per cent concession in state buses and free dropping facility at night,” he said.