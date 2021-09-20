Photos: Punjab CM swearing-in ceremony

Chandigarh: Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Chief Minister of Punjab during the swearing-in ceremony, at Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (PTI Photo) Chandigarh: Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Chief Minister of Punjab during the swearing-in ceremony, at Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (PTI Photo) Chandigarh: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi greets new Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi after the latter takes the oath of office during a ceremony, at Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit is also seen. (PTI Photo) Chandigarh: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with AICC General Secretary Harish Rawat, PPCC President Navjot Singh Sidhu, new Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and State Congress leaders, after Channi's oath taking ceremony at Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (PTI Photo) Chandigarh: AICC General Secretary Harish Rawat with PPCC President Navjot Singh Sidhu and new Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, after Channi's oath taking ceremony at Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (PTI Photo) Chandigarh: Police personnel seal a road leading towards Punjab Raj Bhawan ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of new State Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, in Chandigarh, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (PTI Photo)