Punjab CM vows to provide 6 lakh jobs in two years

By News Desk 1 Published: 15th August 2020 11:09 am IST
Mohali (Punjab), Aug 15 : Vowing not to rest till he had put the state’s economy back on the track of growth, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced a slew of welfare measures for the people, including facilitation of another 6 lakh jobs for the youth over the next two years, of which one lakh will be in the government sector.

In his Independence Day address here, the Chief Minister announced that 50,000 government jobs will be provided to the youth in FY2021 and another 50,000 in FY2022.

He also announced a virtual mega job mela next month with the target of placement of 50,000 youth in the private sector.

He pointed out that his government had already helped 13.60 lakh youth get gainful employment and self-employment under its flagship the ‘Ghar Ghar Rozgar’ scheme.

While reiterating his government’s commitment to incentives for the industry to attract more investment to the state, he said Rs 63,000 crore investment had already been realised on the ground with potential of 2 lakh jobs.

Over the next few months, his government will also give debt relief to the tune of Rs 520 crore to landless farmers and workers, said the Chief Minister, pointing out Rs 4,700 crore had already been disbursed to 5.62 lakh farmers under the debt waiver scheme of the government.

He also announced that his government will soon enact a new land leasing law, to secure the land ownership of the farmers and the rights of tenants on agriculture land.

Amarinder Singh further said with the launch soon of the Smart Ration Card scheme, 1.41 crore beneficiaries will become eligible to get rations from fair price shops.

To further boost the infrastructure of the state, the Chief Minister announced construction of 1,300 km of state and national highways with an investment of over Rs 12,000 crore in the next two years.

Underlining the need to take Punjab back to its lost glory in sports, the Chief Minister announced the construction of 750 rural sports stadiums across the state in the next two years.

Citing the importance of online Education, Amarinder Singh said 1.74 lakh Class XII students of government schools were being given smartphones this year to facilitate their education.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

