Punjab for blocking 45 sites for rumur-mongering on Covid-19

Chandigarh, Sep 10 : Intensifying their crackdown against rumour-mongers spreading misinformation on Covid-19 on social media, the Punjab Police on Thursday approached the Centre for blocking access to 45 sites indulging in false propaganda after the social media platforms concerned failed to act against them.

With 13 more accounts and links blocked by various platforms, the total number of URLs and links blocked for spreading false propaganda in the state has gone up to 121, while the Central government’s intervention has been sought in 45 more, Punjab Police DGP Dinkar Gupta said.

Facebook has blocked 47 URLs, Twitter has blocked 52 while YouTube has blocked 21.

In addition, 292 more URLs and links carrying malicious content have been reported to the social media platforms for blocking, said the DGP.

The police have also issued a look-out circular for one Satinder Singh, currently residing in Vienna in Austria.

Satinder was allegedly responsible for posting fake videos and refraining people in Punjab from going to hospitals for Covid treatment.

The lookout notice seeks to arrest him to face trial as soon as he sets foot in the country.

Anchors of Fastway TV USA and Fastway NEWS have been booked for trying to spread misleading facts about ASHA workers, following directions from Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to initiate stringent action against miscreants based in foreign countries if they try to vitiate the atmosphere in Punjab with false propaganda and fake information.

A total of 18 FIRs have been registered against persons involved in rumour mongering, said the DGP. These include the FIR registered against Lok Insaf Party leader and MLA Simarjit Singh Bains.

