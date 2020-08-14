Punjab imposes state-wide night curfew to combat Covid spread

By News Desk 1 Published: 14th August 2020 9:03 pm IST

Chandigarh, Aug 14 : As Covid-19 cases continued to spike amid fears of a peak in the next few weeks, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday announced extension of the night curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to all cities, along with a slew of other measures to control the spread of the pandemic.

The night curfew will now be applicable to all cities, with exemption for industries, he said, while announcing sector-based division of big cities, with a nodal officer to be appointed in each for contract tracing to assist the health teams.

Amarinder Singh also announced weekend ‘Stay at Home’ for avoidance of unnecessary movement and socialising, other than essential services, in Ludhiana, Patiala and Jalandhar cities for the next fortnight, after which the situation will be reviewed.

READ:  Unnao case: Select hospital for your treatment, HC to Sengar's brother

In another major decision, it has been decided that every marriage hall, restaurant and office, where more than 10 people gather, will appoint one Covid monitor to ensure full compliance of masks, sanitisation and social distancing, said the Chief Minister, at his weekly Facebook Live #AskCaptain session.

He warned that teams will come and inspect these places, and violators will be penalised.

Further, all persons who have high social contacts will be tested within the coming week and corona patients, who have recovered, from Health, Police and other departments will be put on frontline duty, said the Chief Minister.

READ:  PM reviews flood situation with CMs of six states

The directions came amid a continuing increase in Covid cases, with the last seven days reporting an average of 1,000 a day.

The maximum cases last week came from Ludhiana, Patiala, Jalandhar, Amritsar and Mohali.

The Chief Minister said the increasing mortality due to Covid can be checked, if those infected go for early testing and report to hospitals for treatment within 72 hours.

Treatment should begin within this period if lives are to be saved, he said, adding that “koyi gal nahin, theek ho jawange” or “Mausam di gal hai” does not work.

READ:  Diljit Dosanjh’s clash with Alexa goes viral

“Don’t be a doctor yourself, leave it to the doctors to diagnose the problem and suggest the treatment,” he appealed.

“There should be no stigma attached to Covid. Don’t feel shy to get yourself tested, there is nothing in it … the world is getting itself tested,” the Chief Minister said, adding that with the addition of four new testing facilities, a total of 13,000 tests were being done a day now, and the capacity would touch 20,000 per day by the end of the month.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close