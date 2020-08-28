Punjab Police raids former DGP’s residence

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 28th August 2020 4:01 pm IST
Punjab Police raids former DGP's residence

Chandigarh: A team of Punjab Police on Friday conducted a raid at the residence of former Director-General of Police (DGP), Sumedh Singh Saini in Sector 20, Chandigarh.

However, the former DGP was not available at his residence.
A Mohali court had last week allowed Special Investigation Team (SIT) to add Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the FIR registered against Saini on the orders of Court in the Balwant Singh Multani disappearance case.

The court had stayed his arrest till August 27 in the case against him.

Earlier in May 2020, an FIR has been registered against Saini in connection with the disappearance of Balwant Singh Multani in 1991.

READ:  File complaint if any info missing on product package: Paswan

Multani’s brother lodged the complaint against Saini, who was then Senior Superintendent of Police, Chandigarh

Source: ANI
Categories
News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close