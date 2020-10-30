Putin offers condolences to Erdogan for Turkey’s earthquake casualties

Published: 30th October 2020 11:19 pm IST

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram of condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the casualties and massive destruction caused by the powerful earthquake in Izmir Province, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Dear President, please accept our deep condolences in connection with casualties and large-scale destruction caused by the powerful earthquake in Izmir province,” the telegram says.

Putin also asked to convey words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to all those affected by the disaster.

Source: ANI

